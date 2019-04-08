Three Texas pastors accused of assaulting child with extension cord

Three Texas church pastors were arrested after they allegedly tied up and assaulted a child with an extension cord.

Police say Deborah Ann Graham, David Asa Graham and Tonya Hill were trying to get the child to confess to a suspected crime last month.

The child's age and the extent of the child's injuries were not released.

All three suspects are pastors at the church, “A place of worship for all nations" in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.

Each of them face charges of unlawful restraining and engaging in organized criminal activity by committing an assault which caused bodily injury.

Both charges are felonies.