Three billboards: Impacto Media vs UISD

The battle between a local school district and an advertising company continues.

The United Independent School District and Impacto Media will meet for a motion hearing later today.

This comes after the school district decided to terminate its contract with Impacto Media and remove their billboards, after allegedly receiving complaints that the signs placed on campus were a nuisance.

The contract was signed for five years, but the owner of Impacto Media is fighting the breach of contract in court.

At last checked, the judge considered mediating and for both parties to settle on terms that they both deem acceptable.

KGNS News will continue to bring you the latest on this legal dispute as it develops.