Three billboards: The legal battle continues

The mini billboards outside UISD campuses are at the center of a legal battle between the district and Impacto Media.

Three billboards outside United Middle School

It’s a controversy that’s resulted in numerous local judges stepping away from the case.

Attorneys for both UISD and Impacto Media met in the 49th District Court on Thursday for a temporary restraining order hearing the media group requested against the district.

Impacto Media attorney Silverio Martinez says this would stop UISD from removing mini-billboards from school grounds, but what both parties ended up hearing was something entirely different.

Martinez says his understanding is that every judge in Webb County has recused themselves because they don’t want to have anything to do with the ruling against the district.

The controversy started back in April of last year when the UISD Board of Trustees voted to terminate their agreement with the media company because of concerns the community had over safety.

Martinez says none of those have were substantiated in any way. There were no complaints or accidents.

The contract, which started back in 2016, was set for five years; however, the fine print says the agreement will be annually renewed by mutual agreement otherwise, UISD can terminate the contract for convenience.

There are 21 business that have contracts with Impacto Media. Some have contracted 18 mini billboards others have only one. Most of those contracts, are set to end this year and the rest in 2020-2021."

Impacto Media is suing UISD for one million dollars since their decision to cut ties is now affecting their business.

Since none of the district judges will preside over the case, a regional administrative judge will be assigned the case.