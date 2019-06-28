Three billboards comes to an end

It looks like the legal battle over billboards between a school district and an advertisement company is coming to an end.

On Thursday morning, crews were seen taking down some of the signs at one UISD school.

This comes after a visiting judge ruled to lift a restraining order by Impacto Media against the district so that they wouldn’t be able to remove the signs.

Safety concerns and lack of revenue were the primary reasons the district cited for wanting to get out of the advertising deal.

Even though the signs are coming down, Impacto Media can still proceed with a lawsuit against the district for breach of contract.