Three billboards outside UISD schools

Impacto Media, the company responsible for the billboards outside UISD schools, is suing the district.

Attorney Silverio Martinez, who represents Impacto Media says they are suing UISD because they did not fulfill their five-year contract.

The agreement, was for mini-billboards to be placed at 150 locations or three advertisements per location.

However, after several concerns from the community, the school district decided to reconsider their contract.

Back in April of last year, the UISD Board decided to terminate their contract with Impacto Media, and allowed the mini-billboards to remain on the campuses until the end of the school year; however, Impacto Media’s attorney says the district did not meet their end of the bargain.

Impacto Media’s attorney, Silverio Martinez says UISD entered into a contract with his client and ended up doing the investment which was substantial and then they pulled it from under him.

Impacto Media is suing UISD for a million dollars to fulfill their contract, not for damages.

The company also filed a restraining order so that the district would not be able to remove the billboards.

The hearing for this case is scheduled for Thursday at the 49th District Court.