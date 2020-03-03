Three candidates vying for Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector

The race is on for three candidates hoping to be named or remain as the next Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Incumbent Rosie Cuellar's challengers are Amalia Quintana Valdez and Patricia Barrera.

The information on Amalia Quintana Valdez is limited.

She has no official campaigning information available to the public and the county had no biography available.

However, Patricia Barrera previously held the position as Tax Assessor Collector for almost 25 years but resigned in 2017 to run for Webb County Judge.

During campaigning, Barrera told KGNS the Tax Assessor's Office needs to go back to providing the public the service they were used to.

Incumbent Rosie Cuellar hopes to keep her position she was elected back in 2018- prior to that she served as Laredo Municipal Court Judge for eight years.

Cuellar says she's proud of the technology she has brought to her office, staff and the public.

So all voters know this race is on both Democratic and Republic ballots.