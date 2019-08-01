Three charged in human smuggling of a child

Three people are facing charges for their alleged roles in attempting to smuggle an undocumented child across the border and into San Antonio.

Authorities say Elida Kassandra Moreno, 26, a U.S. Citizen who resides in Piedras Negras, Victor Manuel Monsivais, 65, of San Antonio and Nery Dominguez of Mexico are all facing charges involving smuggling of some kind.

According to documents, the situation started on Monday when Moreno was pulled over for a traffic stop in Batesville and taken to Homeland Security in Eagle Pass for questioning.

During interrogation, Moreno admitted to being approached in Piedras Negras about taking a boy to his family in San Antonio while using her own son’s birth certificate in exchange for about $1,700.

Moreno and the child then allegedly crossed into Eagle Pass, rented a hotel and then took a shuttle to San Antonio.

While in San Antonio, Morena says she was instructed to meet Dominguez in a park to collect $2,500 from him and deliver the child.

During the exchange, a struggle between the two started and San Antonio Police arrived and took Dominguez into custody.

Afterwards, Moreno met with Monsivais at a truck stop and handed the child over to him.

Monsivais was then arrested by Homeland Security Investigators at the final drop off point for the child and law enforcement took custody of the child.

If found guilty, all three people could face at least 10 years in federal prison.

Moreno could also face an additional five years for lying to federal officers.