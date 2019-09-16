Three children shot in unrelated incidents

Three children have been shot just hours apart in separate, unrelated cases of improper gun safety in Tarrant County.

The first victim, and only fatality, was a 4-year-old boy who was killed when his sibling shot him after finding a gun in their home Sunday.

Later that day in Arlington, a 6-year-old boy was shot in the head by his older sibling and is currently in grave condition.

The siblings’ 6-year-old sister was also struck by shrapnel in the shooting.

The final victim was an 8-year-old girl in Arlington who had sat on a gun when it went off, but the girl is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the incidents and so far no arrests have been made.