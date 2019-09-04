Three injured after brawl breaks out at burger-eatery

A man is facing multiple charges after a brawl at a burger joint escalated into an alleged stabbing.

Laredo Police arrested Sergio Gutierrez Jr. 32 on Tuesday after an investigation led police to his arrest.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m. when officers received a call saying that a fight had broken out at a local Whataburger.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found three people in their 20’s both injured.

According to reports, one of the victims who is a woman sustained a cut on her neck and the two other male victims sustained cuts to the hands and face.

Shortly after the fight, a lookout was placed for the driver of a red Chevy Corvette who was believed to be the alleged assailant in this case.

Police were able to locate Gutierrez and charge him with three counts with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three victims are expected to recover from their injuries.