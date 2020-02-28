Three juveniles accused of Mirando City fire charged with arson

Three juveniles accused of setting a building on fire in Mirando City have been charged in the case.

According to the Webb County Attorney’s Office, the three 11-year-olds have been charged with arson and burglary.

The fire happened on Sunday in the afternoon hours when crews battled a blaze at the old Mirando High School building.

The case was presented to the sheriff’s investigator and after a thorough investigation, they found sufficient probable cause for the detentions of the three juveniles involved.

They were detained on Wednesday, February 26 at the Webb County Youth Village. Each had their detention hearings on Thursday, February 27th and the Magistrate Judge confirmed sufficient probable cause for the detention.

The recommendation by the Juvenile Probation Office was to release the juveniles to the custody of their parents with certain conditions.