Three juveniles suspects in Mirando city fire

The Webb County Sheriff's Office confirms that three juveniles are suspects in connection to the fire at a vacant school in Mirando City.

According to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar all three kids are 11 years old.

The kids were interviewed by sheriff investigators with their parents’ consent. The office says they are waiting to see if Webb CISD will decide to press charges against the kids.

If they do, the Webb County Attorney’s Office would prosecute the cause due to the fact the accused are juveniles.

The charges, if imposed, would be arson.