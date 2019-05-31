Three local veterans receive high school diplomas

Graduates took their final walk across a stage as seniors; however, three of them had to put that moment on hold quite some time ago.

It was an event 57 years in the making, but three veterans were finally able to join this year’s Martin High School graduates.

These soldiers had to place a pause on such an important moment to answer the call to serve their nation.

The veterans are extremely honored and touched to have been a part of this year's celebration.

Local veteran Roque Vela says he would like to thank the Martin High School class of 2019 for allowing them to have the privilege to walk among them.

A total of 460 Martin High School graduates received their diploma.

Congratulations to Vela as well as all of the high school graduates!