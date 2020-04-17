Three men accused of stealing toilet paper, towels and bed-sheets

Thieves in California skipped the trip to Costco to replenish their supply of toilet paper.

The trio was arrested after they looted a maid's cart at Port Hueneme Hotel.

Police spotted a vehicle with an open container on the dash, but when they checked out the scene, it looked like a bed, bath, and beyond.

Authorities found 31 rolls of toilet paper, towels, bed sheets, and two dozen boxes of tissues in the backseat of the get-away car.

The three suspects were charged with petty theft but all of them were also on probation for other crimes.

