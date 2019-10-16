Three men allegedly involved in fatal shooting attend court

A night out ends with murder and three on trial for the death of a man last November.

Hector Rivera Jr., Victor Sauceda, and Norberto Adame Rivera were all arrested in connection to this case.

They are accused in the shooting that killed Jose Jesus Martinez and injuring another man.

In court Wednesday, both sides presented evidence on the case.

Rivera’s attorney, Silverio Martinez, alleges the night began after a fight broke out at a local club.

He claims the victim, Martinez, was part of a group of men who attacked Adame before the shooting occurred.

“My client has pled not guilty,” said attorney Martinez. “We are still looking into different defenses. There's obviously issues with mental capacity, because of the attack that had occurred, those issues are yet to be fully developed.”

The attorney of one of the three men accused showed KGNS a video of the alleged attack against his client Hector Rivera Jr.

All three are expected to be back in court October 29th at the 111th district court.

The trial is set to take place sometime in December.