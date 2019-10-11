Three men arrested for alleged burglary of local restaurant

Three men, including a father and son, were arrested together for the burglary of a building.

Eduardo Moncivais Sr., age 43, Eduardo Moncivais Jr., age 25, and Ricardo Garcia, age 29, were processed and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond each.

The case unfolded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on August 8th when police responded to a burglary in progress at Lin’s Grand Buffet. Upon arrival, the officers met with the manager of the business who stated workers inside the restaurant were laying tile when they heard noises coming from the entrance of the business. One of the workers proceeded to the front of the business where he observed a male subject running into a black car.

Officers observed the surveillance footage and observed a male subject break the glass to the front entrance door and gain access inside the business.

Through the course of the investigation, Moncivais Sr., Moncivais Jr. and Garcia were all identified as suspects. Garcia was the one to actually gain entrance into the business, the other two were inside the vehicle at the time.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrants of arrest for each individual.