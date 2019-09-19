Three undocumented immigrants arrested during alleged drug bust

Over a hundred pounds of marijuana was seized from a home in El Cenizo.

The case unfolded after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home at the 600 block of Morales.

As soon investigators approached the residence, Juan Angel-Barrera Morales, 45, attempted to flee the scene, jumping over a backyard fence.

He was soon apprehended, along with 21-year-old, Mario Arturo Garza-Alcala, who was inside the home with a third suspect who is a juvenile.

When authorities searched the home they found 500 bundles of marijuana along with an assault rifle.

The pot weighed 103 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $30,000.

All three suspects were charged with a felony two count and were taken either to the Webb County Jail or Youth Village.

All three were undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

