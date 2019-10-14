Three men arrested in connection to 2018 homicide to appear in court

The men accused of their connection to Laredo’s 10th homicide will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers received a call back in November of last year regarding shots fired near the 800 block of Olive Street and the intersection of McClelland Avenue and Travis Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man in the backseat with multiple gunshot wounds and a 25-year-old man in the driver's seat with a shot to the arm and abdomen.

Twenty-four-year-old Jose Jesus Martinez was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short while later.

Hector Rivera Jr., Victor Sauceda, and Norberto Adame Rivera were all arrested in connection to this case.

All three are expected to appear at the 111th District Court on at 9 a.m. for their pre-trial hearing.