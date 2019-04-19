Three men arrested in massive narcotics seizure

Three men are facing charges for drug possession after a routine traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 28-year-old Jesus Hernandez and 42-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno in the case.

The seizure happened on Wednesday, April 17th when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Maroon Lincoln at the 3800 block of Katiana Drive.

After the vehicle came to a stop both the driver and passenger got out of the car and fled on foot.

The driver identified as Juan Carlos Moreno was arrested right in front of the home.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found several plastic cellophane bundles.

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit was called to the scene and executed a search warrant for the home.

Inside, officers found 50 bundles of marijuana inside the home and 38 bundles inside the vehicle.

The investigation led officers to another home at Botello Road where they arrested Jose Gerardo Gonzalez-Gutierrez. After officers found 111 bundles of marijuana.

The bundles weighed a combined 4,706.9 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,412,070.

Hernandez, Gutierrez-Gonzalez, and Moreno were all arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.