Three men plead guilty to transporting illegal narcotics

Three men are headed to prison for using cans to transport drugs, but that didn’t stop agents from finding them.

Alfredo Aguilar Jr., Cristen Nicole Cano and Cristal Hernandez pleaded guilty for a crime that happened back in 2018.

Court documents say the men were trying to transport meth through bridge one using jalapeño and hominy cans.

During secondary inspection, agents were able to find the drugs inside the cans.

Aguilar will now spend 20 years in prison while Cano and Hernandez will each serve five years in prison.