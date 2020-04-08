Three-month-old tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday alone, 20 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Included in this group is now a three-month-old baby, the youngest positive COVID-19 case in the City of Laredo and Webb County.



In Wednesday's daily briefing, Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez said one of the baby's parents tested positive for COVID-19 but is said to be near the end of quarantine.



The age range of positive cases is now between three months and 80-years-old.

This is the second pediatric case in our community with the first being a two-year-old.

Since Wednesday afternoon, 14 new cases have been added to the positive list, making the total 155, 861 patients have been tested, and 438 of those are negative.

Twenty-six people have recovered, six have passed away, and 19 are in the hospital. Four of those are being treated in the intensive care unit.