Family involved in illegal gambling investigation plead guilty

Three people in connection to an eight-liner raid that happened last year in Zapata are expected to plead guilty.

Hilda Villarreal, and Rebecca Villarreal Lopez

Back in January of 2018, multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several eight-liner establishments and a residence in Zapata, following a nine-month illegal gambling investigation.

At the home of Hilda Villarreal, who authorities claim was the head of the operation, 1.5 million dollars in cash was found concealed in safes, lockers, boxes, as well as PVC pipes.

In court documents it states that not only Hilda Villarreal, but Raul Rene Villarreal and Rebecca Villarreal Lopez are all facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, keeping a gambling place, and engaging in organized crime.

Sentencing has been set for May, 24th.