Three people admit to trying to smuggle children into the United States.

Back in October, court documents say Laredoan Amelia Batres was trying to smuggle a child claiming it was her son.

Two others, Maria Elena Chavez and Michael Dimas from Indiana, also tried sneaking children into the country falsely claiming they were family members.

They were questioned and detained at the Laredo port of entry.

All three plead guilty and will remain in custody pending sentencing.