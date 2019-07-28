Three people wanted in connection to alleged robbery

A woman calls the police saying she was robbed in downtown Laredo Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the woman claimed a man approached her vehicle at the 1700 block of Houston Street demanding money.

He along with two other individuals then entered the victim’s vehicle where she drove them to an ATM to take out the money.

The subjects allegedly took the cash and ran off.

Police say no weapon was shown at the time and the woman was not injured.

Three people are wanted only for questioning.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous!!