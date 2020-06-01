Three students honored with 8th Grader of the Year

They may have been quarantined during the last few months of school, but that didn't stop them from being selected as 8th Graders of the Year.

Elyssa Cordova of Lamar Middle School earned the top spot, while Mateo Hernandez of Blessed Sacrament School placed second place, and Rebecca Leza of St. Augustine School took third place.



In being chosen, the three students were among 21 finalists from middle schools in Webb County who wrote an essay on the following topic:



"COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives. What are the most valuable outcomes that our society can benefit from as the world readjusts to these changes?"



Last week, the three students were notified virtually with Laredo's Police Chief Claudio Trevino and KGNS TV General Manager Luis Villarreal on camera.



The three honorees headed over to the police station on Maher Street where they received their awards and prizes on Monday.



On behalf of the Laredo Police Department and us here at your good neighbor station, as well as sponsors Laredo Emergency Room and Wawi Tijerina Attorney at Law... congratulations to our three deserving 8th graders.