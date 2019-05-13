Three teens accused of robbing 17-year-old

Three teenagers are arrested for allegedly robbing a teen at gunpoint.

The Laredo Police Department Juvenile and Gang Enforcement arrested 18-year-old Jose Emanuel Solis and 17-year-old Andre Esquivel.

The investigation began back in April when police received a call for a robbery on Beverly.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim who was robbed told authorities it was Solis.

The investigation indicates that Esquivel and the 16-year-old drove with Solis to the address to commit the alleged robbery.

During the robbery, Solis allegedly fired his gun, but only grazed the victim.

In addition, a16-year-old was also arrested in this case.

All are charged with aggravated robbery.