Three teens accused of robbing 17-year-old

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three teenagers are arrested for allegedly robbing a teen at gunpoint.
The Laredo Police Department Juvenile and Gang Enforcement arrested 18-year-old Jose Emanuel Solis and 17-year-old Andre Esquivel.
The investigation began back in April when police received a call for a robbery on Beverly.
According to police, the 17-year-old victim who was robbed told authorities it was Solis.
The investigation indicates that Esquivel and the 16-year-old drove with Solis to the address to commit the alleged robbery.
During the robbery, Solis allegedly fired his gun, but only grazed the victim.
In addition, a16-year-old was also arrested in this case.
All are charged with aggravated robbery.