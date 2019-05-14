Three teens accused of carjacking

A couple is carjacked and the suspects lead police on a short chase.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 11 p.m.

The couple said three men approached their vehicle and one of them was armed.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and the three men inside led police on a short chase, which eventually came to an end at the 400 block of Lyon Street.

The suspect allegedly got stuck in traffic and drove onto the sidewalk, crashing into a police unit.

Eventually, the officers arrested the three, and found the weapon inside the vehicle.

Of the three suspects, two of them are juveniles and were detained.

The only adult, Hector Ortega Fernandez was arrested in this case.