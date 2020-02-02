Three-vehicle accident causes damage to local motel

A three-vehicle collision causes damage to the gate of a local business Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Street and Santa Ursula Avenue.

When officials arrived, they found a pick-up truck, hauling a flatbed trailer slammed into the gate of a motel and another vehicle crashed adjacent to the truck.

Another pick-up truck that was traveling west sustained minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

According to fire officials, there were no major injuries and those involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital.