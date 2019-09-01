Three victims from last week's fire still recovering

Three people were injured in the massive fire that destroyed two mobile homes last week.

Officials say a 10-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a woman in her 20’s were among those injured.

Two of the victims are currently at University Hospital and the third is at Military Hospital in San Antonio.

One of the families has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for medical expenses.

The account is listed as the “Shaylnn and Anthony Fire Recovery Fund”.

The Laredo Fire Department believes the blaze may have started with a window unit at one of the homes.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.