Three-year-old girl killed by family vehicle in Houston area driveway

Authorities in Houston are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl after she was accidentally run over by a family car.

Three-year-old Dia Nebhnani

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. when the girl's father started the car to cool off the vehicle as he was putting his children in their car seats.

Initially, it was reported that the father ran back into the garage which is when three-year-old Dia Nebhnani got out of the car and a four-year-old sibling climbed from the backseat and put the vehicle into gear.

After questioning, deputies believe the girl’s father may have been the one in the driver's seat at the time of the accident.

Authorities and EMS crews immediately arrived at the scene to render aid; unfortunately, Dia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is reviewing surveillance footage to determine the exact sequence of events. At this time, the father has not been charged as they believe he was not intentionally lying but just under emotional stress.