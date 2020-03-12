Throwback Thursday in the 80s!

We are throwing it back to the late 80s on Thursday!

On Thursday, we will start off a little humid in the mid-60s and we could hit a high of 88 degrees, almost nearing those 90-degree temperatures.

Then on Friday, we will come close to hitting the 90s again but hopefully remain in the upper 80s.

A lot of that humidity will start to develop on Friday night that's because we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to linger until Monday and by Tuesday, we could see a high of about 91 degrees.

While other parts are still seeing cool temperatures in the 60s, Laredo is seeing our normal spring-like temperatures for this time of year.