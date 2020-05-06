Throwback to the 80s!

We are going to get a nice break from the hundreds and 90s and go back to 83!

After a very hot and humid Cinco de Mayo, we are going to see a little relief in temperatures with highs in the low-80s.

On Wednesday, we will start out a little humid in the upper 60s and we could see a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning hours.

As we head into the evening, we are looking to hit a high of 83.

Then on Thursday, we are back to those 90s, we'll hit a high of 92 and on Friday, we could hit a high of 94 but we could see a 60 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will carry on into Saturday and we could even see a little cool front bringing our temperatures down to the low 70s and even upper 60s.

Enjoy the spring-like temperatures while it lasts, we will start to climb back up to those upper 80s by next week!