Throwback to the 90s on Thursday!

It's Throwback Thursday and we are going to go back to a time when grunge, boy bands, and beepers were in style!

On Thursday morning we will start off nice and breezy but by the afternoon, we will see a high of 93 degrees.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will increase just a bit to the mid 90s.

We will also be experiencing a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms on Friday evening which will continue into Saturday.

As we head into Saturday temperatures will start to drop into the 60s and low 70s making for the perfect spring-like weekend.

By Sunday things will start to clear up and our temperatures will be at a lovely 81 degrees.

Enjoy it while it lasts, we will start climbing up that thermal ladder and by Tuesday we are going to see a high of 88 degrees.