Throwback to the 90s this Thursday!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are throwing it back to the late 90s, as we prepare for a hot and humid afternoon!
On Thursday, we will start out in the high 60s and low 70s, by the afternoon, we will quickly warm up to a high of 97 degrees.
This will be the same story on Friday morning and in the afternoon hours.
Now as we head into Saturday, we expect a minor cold front to blow through, bringing our temperatures down in the mid-80s.
Once we head into the evening, we will drop to a cool 59 degrees but these cooler temperatures will only last overnight.
As we head into Sunday and Monday, temperatures will remain in the 80s with a slight chance of rain.
We are still in the spring season, hopefully we can see some more cold fronts before the end of the season.