Throwback to the 90s this Thursday!

We are throwing it back to the late 90s, as we prepare for a hot and humid afternoon!

On Thursday, we will start out in the high 60s and low 70s, by the afternoon, we will quickly warm up to a high of 97 degrees.

This will be the same story on Friday morning and in the afternoon hours.

Now as we head into Saturday, we expect a minor cold front to blow through, bringing our temperatures down in the mid-80s.

Once we head into the evening, we will drop to a cool 59 degrees but these cooler temperatures will only last overnight.

As we head into Sunday and Monday, temperatures will remain in the 80s with a slight chance of rain.

We are still in the spring season, hopefully we can see some more cold fronts before the end of the season.