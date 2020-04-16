Throwing it back to the 70s one last time!

It’s time to crank up the Led Zeppelin, Rush and Yes because we are throwing it back to the 70s for one more time.

After dealing with some lovely spring-like temperatures, we are going to start warming up.

On Thursday we are going to start out in the 50s one last time and see a high of about 78 degrees.

As we head into Friday, a lot of that humid air starts to move in and we'll see a high of 85 degrees along with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Saturday, that chance of rain stays the same, but our temperatures will increase to 89.

By Sunday and Monday of next week, we start to get back up to the low and mid90s.

Hopefully, we can get another cold front sometime next week but as you know, as we get closer to summer those temperatures just get hotter.