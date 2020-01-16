Thumper Project uplifts community with pairs of wings

Do you visit the city's recreation centers often? If so, you may notice a couple of wings you may be able to "try on" for a bit.

That's because the Thumper Project along with the Youth Council of Laredo have begun to paint wings in several facilities throughout Laredo.

The wings will vary in art, and will also include popular and encouraging quotes.

The Thumper Project founder Chelsea Morgensen, who was behind the idea, says the paintings will allow visitors to be welcomed by a positive message.

"Anyone who's going through a hard time, they'll see them and maybe it will help them pick them out of that hard time. It will give them a little glimpse of home, and make them feel that positive impact. To anyone that takes a picture and shares it on social media, it there's someone who sees it on social media hopefully they feel that joy and that sense of hope as well."

The group has targeted 8 recreation centers where the project will be displayed.