Thumper Project seeks to send positive vibes in the community

Wings are usually known as a common symbol of hope, which is something Miss Laredo 2019 Chelsea Morgensen is using as a symbol for her Thumper Project.

The movement encourages people to share images of themselves with these wings of positivity in the hopes that it lifts up as many spirits as possible.

Morgensen says she hopes it will offset the negativity that's become all-too-common these days.

Morgensen says what you see on social media and TV is a lot of negativity, so she started painting the wings to spread positive messages in the community.

Webb County Treasurer Raul Reyes joined in the effort and commissioned a set of wings to be painted on a wall in his office at the county.