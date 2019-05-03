Thundershower Chance Highest Tonight and Monday

A wave in the upper level wind flow will help sustain and steer thunderstorms from the mountains in Mexico into our area tonight. A weak cold front will move through south Texas Saturday with a slight chance of showers. A better chance of showers will occur by Monday as moist air returns from the gulf, and another wave in the upper level wind flow approaches from the west. Hotter weather will follow mid week. A cold front from the Great Plains may bring another shower chance at the end of the week.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight with some thunderstorms, some possibly strong. Lows will be in the upper 60's. Cloudy through midday Saturday, some sun in the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Sunday, a slight chance of a nighttime shower, high near 90. A better chance of thundershowers Monday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy and hotter Tuesday through Thursday, highs high into the 90's. A chance of a thundershower Thursday night or Friday high in the 80's.