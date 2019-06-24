Thunderstorm Chance Through Tuesday

2 Pools of rain cooled air from storms that moved south across Texas produced thunderstorms that moved from Oklahoma and Arkansas Sunday to south Texas this evening. The strongest storms, some severe, formed where the first pool of rain cooled air intersected the sea breeze southeast of our area, and over our part of Texas where the 2 pools of rain cooled air intersected. The boundary between the rain cooled air and the warm gulf air will be nearby through Tuesday, continuing our chance of thunderstorms. The boundary will move to our north, taking away the shower chances Wednesday. A slight chance of a scattered shower will occur with a west moving wave in the upper level wind flow during the weekend.

I'm expecting the chance of scattered thunderstorms, some heavy downpours are possible tonight, and again Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday in the 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Monday, high near 100.