Thunderstorm Chance Wednesday

The combination of an approaching cold front, rising air beneath spreading winds aloft, and buoyant air will bring the potential of strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will not be an everybody gets it deal, but folks should keep up with the weather during Wednesday for the possibility that some of the storms could be hail or high wind producers. Dry air will follow with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday and Friday. Nights will be cooler with lower humidity. Southerly winds will return Saturday with hot temperatures Saturday into early next week.

I'm expecting cloudy overnight, low in the low 70's. Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms, some strong Wednesday afternoon and early evening, high in the high 80's. Sunny dry days Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 80's to around 90. Sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low 90's.