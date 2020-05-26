Thunderstorm causes outages in Laredo and Zapata

Thousands of residents are left in the dark after a storm knocked out power overnight.

Storms came in late Monday night at around 11 p.m. bringing high winds and treacherous rainfall.

According to the AEP website, roughly 13,000 customers in the Laredo and Zapata area have been affected.

The outage map shows Mines Road, Shiloh, Lakeside and some parts of the downtown area are without power.

Zapata was also hit by the storm, knocking out power for residents there and leaving debris in the streets.

AEP is aware of the situation and they are working on restoring power to the areas affected.