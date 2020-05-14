Sinking motion behind the wave in the upper level wind flow that brought the thunderstorms last night will prevent storms from moving into our area tonight. A new wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from northern Mexico Friday night. Rising air with the approaching wave will help maintain updrafts of storms that move off of the high terrain of northern Mexico. This brings a decent chance of thunderstorms late Friday night. Mainly humid hot conditions will follow though most of next week. There are no obvious weather features to bring much in the way of showers after late Friday night or dawn Saturday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the mid 90's. A decent chance of thunderstorms late Friday night, clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Sunday through Thursday, high in the low to mid 90's.