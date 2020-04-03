Thunderstorms, Needed Rain

A cold front is moving into our very humid, buoyant airmass. Tall thunderstorm clouds are possible with the potential of high winds and hail in scattered locations. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for that possibility. Heavy rainfall totals will occur with the stronger storms. Much cooler air will flow in from the north and last through the weekend. Aloft, moist gulf winds will continue, lifting above our cool north wind. This will bring clouds tall enough for periods of rain and possible thunder. Warmer air will return from the south by Tuesday. Another cold front may reach our area next Friday with a chance of showers.

I'm expecting a chance of strong thunderstorms tonight, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm. Heavy downpours with the stronger storms. Turning cool, low in the low 60's. Periods of rain or drizzle through Sunday, some thunder possible Saturday. Temperatures both days in the 60's. Mainly cloudy Monday, high in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 80's to near 90. Mostly cloudy Thursday, a chance of a shower, high near 90. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Friday, high in the high 70's.