Thunderstorms Tonight

A wave in the mid level wind flow in concert with spreading/diverging winds higher up is producing converging/rising air in the lower atmosphere. This is producing strong updrafts for tall thunderstorms on the high terrain of Mexico. As the wave moves east into our warm humid airmass, the thunderstorms will move east into south Texas. There is the potential of hail and high wind from the strongest of the storms. Not every place will be under the strongest of the storms. Isolated afternoon showers are still possible after the wave passes by on Saturday and Sunday, but most places will stay dry on those days. Warm humid weather will prevail during the week. Another weak wave in the upper level wind flow may bring scattered showers late Friday.

I'm expecting thunderstorms this evening and night, some possibly with hail and high wind. Low in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a scattered shower or thundershower Saturday and Sunday, highs around 90. Partly cloudy Monday through Thursday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Friday, a slight chance of showers, high in the mid 90's.