Thunderstorms Tonight

Showers and isolated strong thunderstorms developed on the leading edge of rain cooled air from earlier storms late this afternoon. The rain cooled boundary lies close to highway 59 from Freer to Laredo. A cold front approaching south Texas from the north, and rising air associated with the leading edge of a band of strong winds aloft will produce widespread, possibly severe thunderstorms late tonight. The storms will move away from our area Tuesday morning. Cooler weather with highs in the 80's will follow Tuesday afternoon. The return of southerly winds will raise temperatures into the 90's Wednesday and Thursday.

I'm expecting a chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening, then more widespread possibly strong thunderstorms late tonight up to dawn Tuesday. Low tonight in the high 60's. Clearing Tuesday afternoon, high in the 80's. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of scattered showers, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, highs around 90.