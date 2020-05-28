Thunderstorms Tonight/Friday Morning

Strong thunderstorms formed over the Hill Country, and are moving south to San Antonio west into Maverick County. Other thunderstorms have formed on the heated high terrain of northeastern Mexico. The storms moving south, east of the river may reach our area late this evening, and storms from Mexico will reach our area late tonight and linger into Friday morning as an upper level low forms in northeastern Mexico near our area. A cold front moving south from north central Texas will also help promote rising air for tall rain clouds to form. Lifted air will be much warmer than surrounding air, and as result, quite buoyant to form tall clouds. Some of the stronger storms (not all of the storms) will have the potential to produce high winds and hail. An upper level disturbance will move slowly over northern Mexico during the weekend, continuing chances of scattered showers.

I'm expecting thunderstorms, some possibly producing high winds and hail tonight, low near 70. Showers and thundershowers Friday morning, some clearing in the afternoon, high in the 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers Saturday through Monday, high in the upper 80's to around 90. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the mid to high 90's.