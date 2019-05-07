Thunderstorms/Cooler Thursday Night/Friday

Warm humid air from the gulf will fuel widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. The trigger for the storms will be the arrival of a cold front from the Great Plains Thursday night. Much cooler air will follow. Rising air in advance of a wave in the upper level wind flow will bring another better chance of showers Monday.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight, low in the mid 70's. Cloudy through midday Wednesday, then clearing, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high around 90. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, much cooler Friday, high in the low 70's. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the high 70's Saturday, the 80's Sunday. Mostly cloudy, a better chance of showers Monday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Tuesday, high in the 80's.