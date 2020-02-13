Thursday 10 pm Weather Forecast

A large cold airmass moving through the Great Lakes is sending cool winds southward all the way into south Texas, and will bring a day Friday similar to what we experienced during Thursday. Moist air from the gulf will begin to arrive aloft Saturday with cloudier skies. By Sunday, warmer southerly winds will arrive at the surface, leading to a very warm Monday and Tuesday. A much cooler airmass will move south from the Great Plains into south Texas Wednesday and Thursday. Moist air flowing above will likely produce periods of rain Wednesday or Wednesday night.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the high 30's to around 40. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the mid to high 60's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high around 70. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid to upper 80's. Periods of showers and much cooler Wednesday, high in the low 50's. Cloudy and cold Thursday, high in the 40's.