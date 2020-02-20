Fool in the rain

It may be a cool and gloomy Thursday but everybody is excited for the WBCA Festivities, one of which is taking place tonight!

We will be starting off our day wet and chilly on Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 50s and a 40 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will start to drop into the 40s as well as our chances of rain.

Things will start to clear up on Friday, as we expect a high of about 58 degrees and some cloudy conditions.

On Saturday morning we will start out in the low 40s but warm up to a high of 66 degrees by the afternoon.

After Saturday, we will bounce back to the 80s and upper 70s to start off our next week.

We have one more week of February and a few more weeks of winter before we spring forward.

Hopefully, we get another feel of winter temperatures.