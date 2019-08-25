Tickets for Martin vs Nixon game to go on sale Monday

Tickets for the biggest local rivalry will go on sale this Monday.

This will be the 53rd year that the Martin Tigers will take on the Nixon Mustangs.

The game will take place on Friday, August 30th at 7:30 p.m. at Shirley Field.

Reserved tickets for the game can only be purchased at the athletic department's office, which is located on the north end zone of Shirley Field.

Reserved tickets will be sold for $7.00 and only cash will be accepted.

The athletic office will be open for ticket sales starting On Monday until Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Due to the current construction projects at the Jesus Martinez Performing Arts Complex, additional parking for the game will be available at Leyendecker Elementary, Christen Middle, and Martin High Schools, as well as Veterans Field.