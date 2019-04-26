Time to get rid of unwanted medications!

It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet and dump all those unwanted pills that you are not using.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nation-wide initiative that seeks to keep prescription pills out of reach of children and off the streets.

You can bring your unused or expired pills to designated collection sites on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and open to the public.

Pill Take Back Day is part of the ongoing effort to address the opioid crisis in America.

Your good neighbor station is one of the sites where you can drop off all your unwanted medications.

Below is a complete list of all the drop off sites.

* Laredo Fire Dept. Admin Bldg. 616 E. Del Mar Blvd.

* Ryan Elementary 2401 Clark Boulevard

* TAMIU 5201 University Boulevard

* Laredo Public Library 1120 E. Calton Road.

* Martin High School 2002 San Bernardo

* San Martin de Porres Church 1704 Sandman St.

* Laredo College South Campus, 5500 S. Zapata Hwy

* Zapata Courthouse – Zapata, Texas

* Cotulla Courthouse – 101 Courthouse Sq. Cotulla, TX.